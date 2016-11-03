HANFORD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) has closed on 28.75 acres at 12th Avenue and Hume Avenue in Hanford. The developer is planning on breaking ground on Chandler Park, a new neighborhood offering 115 single-family homes, in November 2016. The retail value of this development is expected to exceed $28 million.

"San Joaquin Valley Homes is thrilled to provide homes for families in Hanford, a growing community with one of California's most thriving downtowns," said Joe Leal, co-founder for Visalia-based SJV Homes.

Chandler Park will offer three- and four-bedroom homes with two- or three-car garages in five floor plans ranging from 1,574-2,300 square feet. The homes will have covered front porches, nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and fixtures, kitchens with snack bars and islands (in most plans), beech cabinetry and walk-in closets. A wide variety of upgrades and options will be available.

Located two miles from downtown Hanford and less than two miles from the Hanford Amtrak station, Chandler Park is serviced by Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson Junior High and Hanford West High School. Hanford was recently named one of the "Prettiest Painted Places in America" by the Rohm and Haas Paint Quality Institute.

SJV Homes has six other neighborhoods open for sale with a total of 776 units in the Central Valley region and two properties, located in Tulare County with a total of 228 units opening soon. The home builder plans on breaking ground in November 2016 on Chelsea West, a new neighborhood offering 80 single-family homes located in Visalia, Calif.

About SJV Homes

Deeply rooted in residential construction, the founders of Visalia, California-based San Joaquin Valley Homes have built thousands of quality homes and attractive neighborhoods for Central Valley residents. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision of delivering excellence through every level of building, delivering wonderful homes in great neighborhoods. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment company based in San Diego. www.sjvhomes.com

About Presidio

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., the firm provides capital for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $650 million into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to fund an additional $250 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States, and it currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2 billion. Presidio is a member of the Building Industry Association of San Diego. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

