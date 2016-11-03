

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $179.7 million, or $0.80 per share. This was down from $184.6 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $924.6 million. This was up from $898.9 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $179.7 Mln. vs. $184.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $924.6 Mln vs. $898.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.84 - $1.92



