Breakthrough Solutions for the World's Water Problems

Scientists Awarded For Their Work By Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Prince Khaled Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz

Eight researchers receive acclaimed 7th Prince Sultan Bin AbdulazizInternational Prize for Water

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The supply of fresh, safe water is rapidly diminishing around the globe. Pollution, contamination, water borne diseases, poor water treatment and filtration are substantial problems, as is the mere availability of clean water in some regions.

The conflict between the 'haves' and 'have nots' has turned violent in some countries. This represents a harbinger of things to come unless nations take action to reverse the trends. The inequitable availability of safe water strains societal stability, threatens national security and limits economic growth.

The number of people on earth with no access to safe water is 1.2 billion. Another 2.7 billion go without clean water for at least one month each year.

"There is no life without water," said H.R.H. Prince Khaled Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz, the chairman of the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water, an international non-governmental organization. "Water security is part of national security for a nation."

At a United Nations ceremony Wednesday, eight leading researchers were awarded the 7th Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water (PSIPW).

UN Secretary General Ban-Ki-moon said the researchers work is essential. "Water innovation is critical for peace and prosperity, yet hundreds of millions lack access to safe water. We will not leave them behind. Science has a crucial role to play. We must recognize science as a universal public good and increase the investment into integrative scientific approaches to sustainable development."

"We call for an international summit for heads of state, as they do for economic summits because even if we bear with the economic difficulties, we cannot surpass water challenges," Prince Khaled said.

The prize winners are scientists who achieved tangible breakthroughs, such as making it possible to detect a cholera outbreak-a water-borne disease that kills 100,000 a year-up to six months ahead of time; developing better and less expensive ways to treat water; detecting poisons buried in sediment; predicting and limiting the damage and death caused by flooding and erosion; and mitigating and reducing the environmental stress on water sources.

At least 167 countries will experience water depletion in the next 25 years. In the U.S. alone, 40 states, including California, Texas and Florida, will experience water scarcity in the next decade.

"Water scarcity is a growing problem. Every ounce of scientific ingenuity is needed to prevent the world's growing water crisis," said Dr. Abdulmalek A. Al Alshaikh, General Secretary of PSIPW. "Solutions must be creative and effective."

Established in 2002 by Saudi Arabia's late HRH Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz, PSIPW focuses on awarding scientists who establish concrete developments that can save millions of lives.

Among this year's award winning achievements:

A solution that predicts cholera outbreaks up to six-months in advance;

up to six-months in advance; An energy-efficient solution to sustainability sanitize larger volumes of water;

larger volumes of water; A model that forecasts monsoonal floods one- to two-weeks in advance;

one- to two-weeks in advance; Research that advances scientific understanding of changes in river flows and, therefore, the functionality of river systems as a water source.

"This award will motivate more research and raise awareness of this issue around the world." Water sanitation, said UN Secretary General Ban-Ki-moon, "requires investment and partnership and international attention and cooperation among different scientific communities and nations," said.

Award Winners:

The Creativity Prize: (shared)

The team of Dr. Rita Colwell ( University of Maryland at College Park ) and Dr. Shafiqul Islam ( Tufts University )

Dr. Peter J. Webster ( Georgia Institute of Technology )

Dr. Peter J. Webster ( Georgia Institute of Technology , USA ).

Gary Parker ( University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign )

Dr. Tissa H. Illangasekare ( Colorado School of Mines )

The team of Dr. Rong Wang & Dr. Anthony G. Fane ( Nanyang Technological University , Singapore )

Dr. Daniel P. Loucks ( Cornell University )

The UN Missions of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Thailand and Tajikistan co-sponsored the Nov. 2 ceremony at the United Nations. The event included approximately 150 high-level diplomats and UN officials in attendance.

