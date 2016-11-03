CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Top Strike Resources Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Top Strike") (NEX: TSR.H), will no longer be pursuing the transaction announced on September 29, 2016 with MMJ PhytoTech Limited ("MMJ"). A notice of the termination of the transaction was provided by MMJ effective November 2, 2016.

The Corporation will continue to pursue other opportunities.

Trading is expect to resume for the Top Strike shares on, or about, November 9, 2016, pending completion of a resumption review by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Contacts:

Top Strike Resources Corp.

Dale Styner

403.351.1779



