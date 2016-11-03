

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - The Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported pretax profit of 21.1 million euros in the first nine months of 2016 compared to 15.6 million euros, a year ago. The company noted that its earnings before taxes comprise an expected positive contribution of 16.8 million euros by the Aurubis investment.



The Group generated external sales of 5.9 billion euros in the first nine months of 2016, compared to 6.7 billion euros, prior year.



For the full year, Salzgitter Group continues to anticipate an increase in pre-tax profit compared to 2015 to between 30 and 60 million euros.



