

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airlines in the U.S. expect traffic to increase slightly during the Thanksgiving time.



Trade group Airlines for America expect around 27.3 million passengers to travel globally on U.S. airlines during the Thanksgiving travel period, which is up 2.5 percent from last year's 26.6 million passengers.



The most busiest day during the 12-day period from November 18 through November 29 is expected to be November 27, when about 2.81 million passengers are expected to fly, while on Thanksgiving Day-- November 24-- only 1.51 million passengers are expected.



Airlines have added around 74,000 seats each day to accommodate the expected 55,000 additional passengers each day.



According to the trade group, the increase in Thanksgiving travel can be attributed to lower airfares.



