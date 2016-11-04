

3 November 2016



TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARE CAPITAL



In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6, LivaNova PLC (the 'Company') hereby notifies the market that as of 31 October 2016, the Company's capital consists of 48,775,169 ordinary shares of £1.00 each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 48,775,169. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



About LivaNova



LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company formed by the merger of Sorin S.p.A, a leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and Cyberonics Inc., a medical device company with core expertise in neuromodulation. LivaNova transforms medical innovation into meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. The Company employs approximately 4,600 employees worldwide and is headquartered in London, U.K. With a presence in more than 100 countries, LivaNova operates as three business units: Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Clamart (France), Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.



LivaNova is listed on NASDAQ and listed on the Official List of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'LIVN'.



For more information, please visit www.livanova.com, or contact:



Investor Relations and Media



Karen King Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Phone: +1 (281) 228-7262 Fax: +1 (281) 218-9332 e-mail: corporate.communications@livanova.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: LivaNova PLC via GlobeNewswire



BYMT0J1R1



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX