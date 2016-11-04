Oceanco Unveils Project Spectrum

ALBLASSERDAM, The Netherlands, November 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Unveiling of Project Spectrum at the FLIBS

102m / 334ft Nauta Design

At the 2016 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Oceanco revealed its latest design, the 102m Project Spectrum. Efrem "Skip" Zimbalist III, President/CEO of Show Management, performed the honors of unveiling the spectacular new scale model.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161103/435998 )



Aptly named, Spectrum was conceived by Nauta Design and Oceanco to encompass a broad range of possibilities, both in terms of her propulsion system and her living spaces. Designer Mario Pedol of Nauta was on hand at the premiere of the yacht concept to discuss what Spectrum is all about.

Extensive investment in hull form research and development provides a refined hull shape which, when coupled with the hybrid propulsion system enables Spectrum to cruise in a variety of efficient modes. She maintains a sleek, streamlined profile, which allows lower resistance through the water.

Her layout over five decks provides a gamut of flexibility. There is a close relationship to the sea throughout the yacht, with a seamless flow from outdoor deck spaces to the interior. Light was a very important aspect in creating Spectrum, with large windows and extensive balconies all helping bring the outside atmosphere into the interior.

The lower deck includes a wellness suite with sauna, steam room, beauty treatment area and massage rooms, with two terraces opening symmetrically port and starboard from the massage room and gym areas.

The upper deck is the owners' deck with a panoramic-view forward from the owners' suite and direct access to a private spa pool and sitting area.The forward deck is equipped with a touch- and- go helicopter-landing pad. Aft is an additional salon and bar area, which can form part of the owner's private area or be opened to the other guests onboard. The secluded owner's deck aft is ideal for alfresco dining.

The bridge deck houses the command center with a large helm area, two wing stations and a Portuguese bridge. The central lift serves all five decks. A further guest lounge is located aft on the bridge deck, with a 3m X 3m Jacuzzi on the aft deck.

Spectrum is LY3 compliant offering variety, flexibility and continuity. As with a rainbow, Spectrum is like a band of colors produced by subtle variations of wave length. She is mercurial in how she offers so many possibilities.

Main Specifications

Length: 102m / 334ft

Beam: 15.3m / 50ft

Speed: 18.5 knots

Propulsion System (Hybrid)

2 x MTU 16V4000 M72 (1440 kW each)

Combined with electric propulsion motor (500kW@2250rpm each)

Flag: Cayman Islands - LY3

Accommodation

Double owner's suite with private exterior deck

2 VIP Suites with private balconies

4 Guest suites

http://www.builtbyOCEANCO.com