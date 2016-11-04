

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results today, Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) said its board of directors approved a 7 percent increase, or $0.085 per share, to its 2017 expected annual common stock dividend target of $1.26 per share from the current annual common stock dividend target of $1.175 per share.



Payment of the 2017 quarterly dividend is subject to the actual dividend declaration by the board, which is expected in January 2017 for the first quarter dividend.



