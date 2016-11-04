

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had surrendered more than 30 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,130-point plateau, although the market may see renewed selling pressure on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to worries over the upcoming U.S. election and another decline in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the telecoms and insurance companies were tempered by weakness from the financials and a mixed bag from the properties.



For the day, the index jumped 26.20 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 3,128.94 after trading between 3,094.10 and 3,140.93. The Shenzhen Component Index advanced 0.48 percent to end at 10,743.96.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, while China Life jumped 1.48 percent, Ping An climbed 1.04 percent, Vanke slipped 0.12 percent, Gemdale added 0.58 percent, China Shenhua perked 1.01 percent, Zijin Mining dropped 1.17 percent and China Unicom surged 3.54 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved lower again on Thursday ahead of U.S. employment data later today.



The S&P shed 9.28 points or 0.44 percent to 2,088.66, while the Dow lost 28.97 points or 0.16 percent to 17,930.67 and the NASDAQ shed 47.16 points or 0.92 percent to 5,058.41.



Stocks continued to struggle as traders have become increasingly nervous that Donald Trump may win the presidential election. The prospect of a protectionist in the White House has been spooking markets all week.



Crude oil futures continued to fall as doubts about OPEC's willingness to curb production also weighed on prices. December crude oil slipped to a six-week low of $44.66 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX