sprite-preloader
Freitag, 04.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,304 Euro		-0,003
-0,98 %
WKN: A1W929 ISIN: CNE100001QS1 Ticker-Symbol: 0CI 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,31
0,33
03.11.
0,314
0,325
03.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD0,304-0,98 %