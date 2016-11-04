

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market, which was closed on Thursday for a holiday, resumed its downward slide and is notably lower on Friday following the negative cues from Wall Street. In addition, the safe-haven strengthened, dragging exporters' shares lower.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 321.51 points or 1.88 percent to 16,813.17, off a low of 16,803.39 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony is falling almost 4 percent, Panasonic is lower by more than 3 percent, Toshiba is losing almost 3 percent and Canon is down more than 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota and Honda are down more than 4 percent each. Suzuki's shares are losing more than 3 percent despite news that the automaker has decided to expand a second production plant in India even before it has commenced operations.



Fast Retailing is edging up less than 0.1 percent and SoftBank is losing 2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is losing more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is down more than 1 percent as crude oil prices declined more than 1 percent overnight.



The Nikkei business daily reported that airbag supplier Takata is preparing for a possible bankruptcy protection filing for its U.S. unit amid rising costs related to the company's defective airbags. Shares of Takata are losing more than 5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is rising more than 8 percent and Furukawa Electric is higher by more than 6 percent. On the flip side, Casio Computer is losing more than 9 percent, Minebea Co. is lower by almost 9 percent and Mitsumi Electric is declining more than 8 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan swung to expansion in October, with a PMI score of 50.5. That's up from 48.2 in September, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The report also showed that the composite index jumped to 51.3 in October from 48.9 in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 102 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks extended their downward slide Thursday, as traders became increasingly nervous that Donald Trump will win the presidential election.



The S&P 500 shed 9.27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,088.66, The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 28.49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,931.22 and The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 47.16 points, or 0.9 percnt, to 17,930.74.



The European markets ended lower on Thursday. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.43 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 0.07 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.80 percent.



Crude oil futures slipped to a six-week low on Thursday as doubts about OPEC's willingness to curb production weighed on prices. December WTI oil declined $0.68 or 1.5 percent to close at $44.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX