

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) is in talks with a group of federal and state prosecutors examining potential abuses related to mortgages as it continues to grapple with investigations and public outrage from its sales-practices scandal.



The bank disclosed in a regulatory filing that it is in discussions with the Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Working Group of the Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force. That group has levied billions of dollars in fines on other big U.S. banks, including a $16.65 billion payout from Bank of America Corp. and $13 billion from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.



The company noted that the Federal and state government agencies, including the United States Department of Justice, continue investigations or examinations of certain mortgage related practices of Wells Fargo and predecessor institutions. Wells Fargo, for itself and for predecessor institutions, has responded, and continues to respond, to requests from these agencies seeking information regarding the origination, underwriting and securitization of residential mortgages, including sub-prime mortgages. This includes discussions with various government agencies that are part of the RMBS Working Group of the Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force in which potential theories of liability have been raised.



Other financial institutions have entered into settlements with these agencies, the nature of which related to the specific activities of those financial institutions, including the imposition of significant financial penalties and remedial actions, Wells Fargo said.



When establishing a liability for contingent litigation losses, the Company determines a range of potential losses for each matter that is both probable and estimable, and records the amount it considers to be the best estimate within the range. The high end of the range of reasonably possible potential litigation losses in excess of the Company's liability for probable and estimable losses was approximately $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2016. The change in the high end of the range from June 30, 2016 related to a number of matters, Wells Fargo noted.



A number of big, European banks are also in negotiations with the Justice Department related to how mortgages were bundled and sold.



