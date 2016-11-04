

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The pound rose to 1.2481 against the U.S. dollar and 128.74 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2459 and 128.29, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 0.8889 and 1.2168 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8909 and 1.2134, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 133.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the euro and 1.26 against the franc.



