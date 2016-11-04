Consulting menu

Figure 2: Structural Diagram of XDP Solution

Figure 1: Structural Diagram of CX360



Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Nov 4, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the availability of eXperience Data Platform (XDP), a solution that supports real-time marketing through data integration for each customer and a variety of consulting services, including those to help businesses formulate marketing strategies. XDP will initially roll out in Japan from November 4.Fujitsu will offer consulting services and related solutions built around XDP, structured as FUJITSU Digital Marketing Platform CX360, to help businesses make the best approach to each individual customer, and contribute to helping companies become more competitive and transform their business operations.New CX360 Products and SolutionsFigure 1: Structural Diagram of CX360http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_CX360Solution.jpg1. Digital Marketing ConsultingIntegrating information about customers held both inside and outside the company for use in marketing activities requires establishing objective-based strategy formulation and benchmarks for implementing PDCA. Fujitsu's marketing consultants, trained in using data, help businesses develop more sophisticated digital marketing efforts, such as by formulating marketing strategies, setting KPIs, and implementing and optimizing the operating methods of their marketing solutions.Consulting features1) Designs everything from the customer point of contact to operations, systems, and dataOrdinarily, a customer-journey map, which shows a customer's set of buying habits as a time series, would be used to design the ideal customer point of contact, but the supporting operations or systems often lag behind, hindering further implementation. Fujitsu provides customer point of contact design that can be executed, covering everything from designing the customer experience to the supporting operations and systems.2) Selection from among extensive approach methodsCustomers can choose the consulting method that is best for them, depending on the availability of data for analysis and objectives, such as reviewing operating processes, improving practices, or designing marketing scenarios. For the customer journey, as well, Fujitsu has prepared three types of approaches, including issue improvement, setting goals, and analyzing customers.Consulting menuhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ConsultingMenu114.jpg2. The eXperience Data Platform (XDP)XDP makes it easy to integrate and connect business data and online data about customers, visualizing data, conducting diverse data analyses, and developing rules for the accumulated business intelligence in order to help produce the best approach to the customer in real time. XDP is a digital marketing solution that makes it possible to assemble the best components for each customer individually.Figure 2: Structural Diagram of XDP Solutionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_CX360SolutionFig2.jpgXDP features1) Extensive menu of options to enable customer-centric digital marketingHelp for deploying and putting digital marketing to use is provided with a range of options, including data connectors to realize customer-centric data integration, universal data hubs, marketing convergence platforms and other essential components, as well as marketing AI containers that use AI technology, and templates that aggregate expertise.2) Components can be deployed one at a time, enabling quick startsXDP can be deployed one component at a time. This lets businesses make the most of their existing resources, while deploying only those components they need for customer-centric marketing, so that they can build their platform more quickly.3) Total support from specialist staffFujitsu provides one stop support for using XDP, including everything from planning and operating data-integration platforms to executing programs. Supporting teams are comprised of data engineers with the know-how to plan, build, and operate data-integration platforms developed across a range of industries, such as transportation, retail, automotive and energy, data curators who are analysis specialists and marketing consultants trained in handling data.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 159,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702; ADR:FJTSY) reported consolidated revenues of 4.7 trillion yen (US$41 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.