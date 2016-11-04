AMSTERDAM and LONDON, Nov 4, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - Kantar Media and VINEX, the industry group of Netherlands online publishers, have delivered a new panel for internet audience measurement. The service replaces the previous internet measurement contract operated by GfK."The Dutch media industry demands a new standard for measurement of all media consumed on the internet," commented Richard Asquith, Global CEO of Audience Intelligence at Kantar Media. "Our unrivalled experience in designing and operating hybrid measurement services is manifested in this latest milestone. Working in collaboration with comScore we are delighted to have delivered a superior panel which will provide both internet ratings for VINEX and the next phase of SKO's blueprint for Total TV & Video rating by the end of this year."The panel of 5,000 individuals uses technology from comScore and Kantar Media to measure online behaviour on browsers and apps across all devices (tablets, smartphones and PC's). The panel (Project NOBO[1]) is the result of an alliance formed last year between VINEX and SKO, the TV & Video ratings body in the Netherlands.The new panel includes all internet traffic and page content from participating publishers. Other sites will be added in early 2017 including Facebook, Google, Netflix and YouTube resulting in a complete view of all audience behaviour online across media."Today's announcement heralds a new standard for internet ratings," commented Bas de Vos, Managing Director of NOBO (a.i.) & SKO. "The alliance between these two bodies, realised through the NOBO project, will enable agencies, brands and media owners to manage media investment across TV and internet properties."The announcement was made during the closing day of the asi TV Symposium, where presentations from industry bodies in Denmark and Norway shared roadmaps for contracts awarded to Kantar Media in recent months to deliver Total TV ratings. These papers followed a presentation from SKO & VINEX outlining the new service.The new planning currency can be accessed here http://www.vinex.nl/resultaten/archief/ (list of top 50 largest publishers and brands).[1] Netherlands Online Bereik Onderzoek (NOBO)About Kantar MediaKantar Media is a global leader in media intelligence, providing clients with the data they need to make informed decisions on all aspects of media measurement, monitoring and selection. Part of Kantar, the data investment management arm of WPP, Kantar Media provides the most comprehensive and accurate intelligence on media consumption, performance and value. For further information, please visit us at www.kantarmedia.com.Source: Kantar MediaCopyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.