

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported Friday that its first-half net profit attributable to owners of the parent was 99.93 billion Japanese yen, 26.4 percent higher than last year's 79.05 billion yen. Earnings per share were 226.45 yen, compared to 145.32 yen a year ago.



Operating income grew 14.3 percent to 115.50 billion yen.



Net sales, meanwhile, dropped 3.6 percent to 1.50 trillion yen from 1.56 trillion yen in the prior year.



Looking ahead, for the full-year ending March 31, 2017, the company now expects attributable net income of 145 billion yen or 328.64 yen per share, a growth of 24.3 percent from last year. Operating income would grow 2.4 percent to 200 billion yen.



The company previously expected attributable net income of 93 billion yen or 210.79 yen per share, and operating income of 180 billion yen.



Further, the company continues to expect net sales would decline 2.5 percent year-over-year to 3.10 trillion yen.



The Company also said it has decided to pay interim cash dividends of 17 yen per share, an increase of 2 yen per share from the previous forecast.



In Japan, Suzuki shares settled at 3,574 yen in today's trading, down 2.16 percent.



