The FMC Technologies and Technip (Paris:TEC) (ISIN:FR0000131708) (ADR:TKPPY) alliance has received an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract from Statoil for its Trestakk field in the Norwegian Sea. The contract was won based on an optimized subsea field layout, accomplished through close collaboration with Statoil during a FEED study performed by FMC Technologies' and Technip's joint venture Forsys Subsea.

Technip will supply the flexible riser, production flowline, gas injection line, flexible jumpers, and umbilicals. FMC Technologies will provide the subsea production system including subsea trees and completion system, a manifold, wellheads, subsea and topside control systems as well as tie-in hardware and tools.

"This award demonstrates that our alliance with Technip can deliver real benefits to customers by integrating our products, systems, and services," said FMC Technologies President and CEO Doug Pferdehirt. "It shows that customers are embracing a new way of doing business that involves engaging with us early through integrated FEED studies that can lead to integrated EPCI projects. This provides us with even greater confidence that TechnipFMC, as one company, will be uniquely positioned to deliver truly integrated projects."

"Our value proposition builds on early involvement and integrated solutions. Through earlier and broader vision on projects, we can simplify subsea field architectures and thus help our clients to significantly improve project economics," said Thierry Pilenko, Technip's Chairman and CEO. "We are proud to work with Statoil on the Trestakk project."

Trestakk is an oil and associated gas field located in the Norwegian Sea in block 6406/3, production license PL091, about 27 kilometers southeast of Åsgard A. The water depth in the region is approximately 300 meters.

About Technip

Technip is a world leader in project management, engineering and construction for the energy industry. From the deepest Subsea oil gas developments to the largest and most complex Offshore and Onshore infrastructures, our close to 31,000 people are constantly offering the best solutions and most innovative technologies to meet the world's energy challenges.

Present in 45 countries, Technip has state-of-the-art industrial assets on all continents and operates a fleet of specialized vessels for pipeline installation and subsea construction.

Technip shares are listed on the Euronext Paris exchange, and its ADR is traded in the US on the OTCQX marketplace as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: TKPPY).

About FMC Technologies

FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) is the global market leader in subsea systems and a leading provider of technologies and services to the oil and gas industry. We help our customers overcome their most difficult challenges, such as improving shale and subsea infrastructures and operations to reduce cost, maintain uptime, and maximize oil and gas recovery. The company has approximately 14,500 employees and operates 29 major production facilities and services bases in 18 countries. Visit www.fmctechnologies.com or follow us on Twitter @FMC_Tech for more information.

