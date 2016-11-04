MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Withdrawal of AGM Resolutions

Withdrawal of AGM Resolutions 7 and 8

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc (the "Company") wishes to advise that its Board of Directors has resolved to withdraw the proposed Resolutions 7 and 8 as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders dated 21st October 2016 (the "Notice").

The appointment of the Company's current Auditors will therefore lapse as at the date of the AGM. Further details of the appointment of the Company's new Auditor will be circulated to members in due course, as will the relevant statement of circumstances pursuant to s 519(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

All other resolutions and explanatory material remain unchanged and will be put to the AGM in the form disclosed in the Notice.