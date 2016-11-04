Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-11-04 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to the decision of The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, there will be a change in the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti as of 14 November 2016. Instead of Tiit Roben, Keit Paal will become the Chairman of the Management Board.



The Management Board of the AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue with four members: Keit Paal (the Chairman), Jaan Mäe, Alar Lagus and Veljo Viitmann.



Tiit Roben joined Merko in 1998 as the Project Manager. In 2008-2012 he was the Chairman of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus and he has been the Chairman of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti since January 2012. The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti is thankful to Tiit Roben's contribution to the company.



Keit Paal has been the manager of general construction division of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti since 2014, in 2002-2011 he worked at Merko as site manager, project manager and project director. In 2011-2014 he worked at Skanska AS as the manager of general construction division.







AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2015, the group employed 791 people and the company's 2015 revenue was EUR 251 million.







