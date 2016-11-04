SINGAPORE, Nov 4, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Pacific Effie Awards has announced the Call for Entries for the 2017 season.Recognized by agencies and marketers to be the most prestigious effectiveness awards in the region, APAC Effie, now in its fourth edition, continues to honour marketing communication campaigns that have achieved outstanding measurable results.The 2017 competition offers 42 categories, spotting several changes to stay relevant to the evolving marketing landscape in Asia Pacific. 3 new Specialty Categories are introduced - Branded Content, Programmatic, and Seasonal Marketing.In addition, the Positive Change Effie Awards, a multinational programme run in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, is now offered as part of the APAC Effie program under Environmental - Brands and Environmental - Non-Profit. In alignment with global practices, we have rebranded Goodworks - Brands as Social- Brands, and Goodworks - Non Profit as Social - Non-Profit under the Positive Change categories this year. Full list of categories and category definitions are available in the Entry Kit."As one of the most coveted accolade in this region, the APAC Effie has become the "must-enter" award in the region's competition calendar. This is where we can demonstrate our capabilities to deliver innovation, creative solutions and results for brands," said Anthony Wong, the 2017 Awards Chairman. He added, "I am excited to see the cases and look forward to be inspired by outstanding work that represents the best of the region - and the world."The 2017 Awards is now accepting entries through to December 2016 for all marketing communication efforts that have ran in Asia Pacific during the qualifying period. Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala in Singapore in April 2017.Visit www.apaceffie.com for more information on the competition.About APAC Effie AwardsOrganised by the Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations (CAAAA) and Tenasia Group, APAC Effie Awards honours the region's most outstanding marketing communication works that have proven results in meeting strategic objectives. APAC Effie aims to champion practices of marketing effectiveness excellence in the Asia Pacific region, and provides the growing industry with a regional platform where the best campaigns are celebrated.Introduced by the New York American Marketing Association in 1968, the Effie Awards have since been recognised by advertisers and agencies as the pre-eminent award in the advertising industry and global standard of marketing effectiveness excellence. Today, Effie celebrates effectiveness worldwide with the Global Effie, the APAC Effie, the Euro Effie, the Middle East / North Africa Effie and more than 40 national Effie programs. Please visit www.effie.org and www.apaceffie.com.About The Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations (CAAAA)CAAAA is a non-profit organisation established by advertising agency associations in Asia whose key mission is to further the business interest of advertising companies/agencies in the region. CAAAA works in close collaboration with stakeholders in the marketing communications industry across the region, including North, South and Southeast Asia, to support uniform professional standards and norms, and to enhance the profile and stature of the industry. For more information, visit www.c4as.org.About Tenasia GroupTenasia Group specialises in staging professional and influential industry events that inspire. Building on their expertise in delivering high-quality industry events, award shows and conferences, Tenasia's portfolio of businesses aims to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge, shaping business opportunities in the region and celebrating achievements in specific fields. Please visit www.tenasia.com.sg.Media Contact:Tenasia Group Pte LtdShanice Soh, Marcom ManagerT: +65-6338-7739 / M: +65 9431 3487E: shanice@tenasia.com.sgChua Bee Hong, Executive DirectorT: +65 6338 7739 / M: +65 9271 0900E: beehong@tenasia.com.sgSource: APAC Effie AwardsCopyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.