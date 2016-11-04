

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) reported that its total revenues were up 0.4% to 75.7 billion euros during the first nine months of 2016, as growth in Property & Casualty and International Insurance was partly offset by Life & Savings and Asset Management. Total economic revenues were up 1.3% to 76.0 billion euros, the main difference in growth versus total revenues was driven by China and Italy.



Asset Management revenues were down 6% due to: lower management fees mainly driven by lower average Assets under Management at AXA IM and a decrease in average management fee bps at AB linked to a higher share of fixed income products; and lower distribution fees.



