Loomis (STO:LOOMB)

July September 2016

Revenue for the third quarter amounted to SEK 4,200 million (4,167). Organic growth was 3 percent (3) and real growth was 2 percent (4).

Loomis operating income (EBITA)[1] amounted to SEK 528 million (483) and the operating margin was 12.6 percent (11.6).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 533 million (445) and income after taxes was SEK 391 million (329). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 5.20 (4.37).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 536 million (379), equivalent to 102 percent (78) of operating income (EBITA).

January September 2016

Revenue for the first nine months of the year amounted to SEK 12,379 million (11,953). Organic growth was 5 percent (2) and real growth was 5 percent (8).

Loomis operating income (EBITA)[1] amounted to SEK 1,347 million (1,224) and the operating margin was 10.9 percent (10.2).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 1,258 million (1,046) and income after taxes was SEK 916 million (770).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 12.18 (10.24).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1 146 million (879), equivalent to 85 percent (72) of operating income (EBITA).

"I am pleased to present another quarter of continued profitability improvement. The Group's operating margin for the third quarter was 12.6 percent (11.6) which is the highest operating margin Loomis has had for a single quarter since the stock exchange listing in 2008. At the same time as we have improved our operating margin, we have, during the quarter, grown organically and made an acquisition in Denmark", states Patrik Andersson,a President and CEO of Loomis.

[1] Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and Items affecting comparability.

November 4, 2016

Loomis offers safe and effective comprehensive solutions for the distribution, handling, storage and recycling of cash and other valuables. Loomis customers are banks, retailers and other companies. Loomis operates through an international network of more than 400 branches in more than 20 countries. Loomis employs more than 23,000 people and had revenue in 2015 of SEK 16 billion. Loomis is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list. This information is information that Loomis AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CET on November 4th, 2016.

