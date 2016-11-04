

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the pre-European session on Friday, as investors await the all-important U.S. jobs report, which is one of the last key economic measures before voters elect the next U.S. president.



U.S. employment, which includes both public and private sector jobs, is expected to increase by 178,000 jobs in October after climbing by 156,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.9 percent from 5.0 percent.



Meanwhile, investors shunned riskier assets ahead of the U.S. presidential election next week and due to the fall in crude oil prices.



Crude oil futures slipped to a six-week low on Thursday as doubts about OPEC's willingness to curb production weighed on prices.



In the Asian trading today, the U.S. dollar held steady against its major rivals.



In the pre-European session, the U.S. dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.3409 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.3386. The greenback may test resistance around the 1.35 region.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 1.1087, 1.2453 and 0.9758 from early lows of 1.1109, 1.2481 and 0.9735, respectively. If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the euro, 1.18 against the pound and 0.99 against the franc.



The greenback climbed to 0.7664 against the Australian dollar, from an early 9-day low of 0.7697. The greenback is likely to find resistance around the 0.75 area.



Against the yen and the NZ dollar, the greenback edged up to 103.27 and 0.7300 from early lows of 102.83 and 0.7338, respectively. On the upside, 105.00 against the yen and 0.71 against the kiwi are seen as the next resistance levels for the greenback.



Looking ahead, PMI reports from major European economies for October and Eurozone PPI for August are due to be released later in the day.



In the New York session, Canada and U.S. trade data and unemployment data, for October, and Canada Ivey PMI for October are slated for release.



At 8:45 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart is expected to speak at the 2016 Realtors Conference and Expo, in Orlando.



At 9:00 am ET, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard and European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio are expected to speak before the 19th Annual International Banking Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, In Chicago.



At 12:00 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Rob Kaplan is expected to speak at an Association of Banks of Mexico forum, in Mexico city.



At 10:45 am ET, Bank of England External MPC Member Kristin Forbes is expected to speak about the unintended consequences of monetary and regulatory policies at the Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference, in Washington DC. Subsequently, Federal Reserve Governor Stanley Fischer will also participate in a panel discussion titled 'Policy Challenges after the Great Recession' in the same venue, at 4:00 pm ET.



