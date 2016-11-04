

4 November 2016



Performance of Funds - Monthly Update



The following table gives the performance for the month ended 30 September 2016 of the funds managed by the Group's subsidiary Shore Capital Limited and Puma Investments Management Limited, other than products where monthly statistics are not available.



The table below shows returns for the month:



Fund September January to September Total return since IRR Notes inception



% % % % p.a



Puma VCT VII 0.5 0.3 32.2 8.5 1



Puma VCT 8 0.3 (0.7) 34.7 10.8 1



Puma VCT 9 - (1.1) 34.1 13.2 1



Puma VCT 10 0.1 (1.4) 30.7 16.2 1



Notes



1. Total return and IRR include the effect of the tax relief gained upon initial investment.



Further details of these funds including inception dates and strategies are given in the Group's 2015 Annual Report and Accounts. The returns of all managed fund products are after an accrual for any carried interest and are net of a provision for all management fees and expenses.



Total funds under management as at 30 September 2016 were £850 million, equivalent at that date to $1,100 million.



