

Puma VCT VII plc



4 November 2016



Puma VCT VII plc ('the Company')



As at the close of business on 30 September 2016, the estimated Net Asset Value per ordinary share ('NAV per share') of the Company was 70.61p. This represents an increase of 0.5 per cent on the NAV per share at 31 August 2016. The estimated fully diluted NAV per share was 70.61p. Cumulative dividends paid to date were 25.00p.



