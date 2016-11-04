

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the third-quarter rose to 1.806 billion euros or 2.75 euros per share from 1.572 billion euros or 2.39 euros per share in same quarter last year.



Group EBIT for the three month period from July to September up 1.1% to 2.380 billion euros, influenced by higher workforce numbers as well as changes in the model and regional sales mix.



Third-quarter profit before tax rose significantly by 312 million euros to 2.575 billion euros, helped by a number of factors, including higher volumes and the improved financial result.



Third-quarter Group revenues were 23.362 billion euros up 4.6% from last year. The less pronounced increase in revenues compared to volumes was largely due to exchange rate factors.



BMW Group expects to remain firmly on course for growth in 2016. Overall, Group profit before tax is expected to increase slightly from last year's 9.224 billion euros.



