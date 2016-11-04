ChikPea introduces 100% Salesforce native Cloud-Based Subscription Business Solutions in Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- ChikPea® will be hosting an event in Tel Aviv on 17 November 2016 to empower the emerging subscription business economy in Israel.

< >

In a recent interview with MGI Research, Adam Kleinberg, ChikPea CEOand Co-Founder, states, "We want to be the company people use not just for writing quotes or sending out bills, but also the company people use to oversee the deployment and implementation of their services. This means having tools that integrate with third party suppliers, legal departments, and offering features that expand our core business."

Watch Video "Developing Subscription Business Solutions within the salesforce.com Eco-System"

The demand for cloud-based billing and order management systems is accelerating as more businesses, large and small, recognise the critical importance of offering a much wider range of pricing and business models to their customers.

The earliest adopter of the Salesforce.com platform, ChikPea, is benefiting from this shift to cloud-based solutions.

ChikPea Solutions are designed to augment your usage of the Salesforce CRM, while making a complex quoting, pricing or process model change simple, optimising your return on investment from your Salesforce decision.

Download PDF Interview "Enabling the Digital Business Platform"

Join ChikPea in Tel Aviv, 17 November 2016 and learn about the benefits that ChikPea, Salesforce.com and Force.com can bring to your business.

< >

Product Videos:

ChikPea in a Nutshell

ChikPea Order to Billing (O2B)

ChikPea Telecom Order Management (TOM)

About ChikPea

Founded in 2006, ChikPea provides business process automation and management solutions for companies that use Salesforce CRM. Our Force.com native applications software turns Salesforce into an agile SRM (Subscriber Relationship Management) system for companies that sell any sort of business subscription service. Everything from the necessity of quoting subscription based services to delivering those services, on boarding or order management, provisioning, billing for those services, payment collections, dunning management and change orders is powered by ChikPea. ChikPea leads the field with graphical business process management tools that manage all salesforce objects and some of the most advanced CPQ solutions available on the Salesforce AppExchange. While there are expressive solutions in the market, none have the extensive out-of-the-box functionalities that can be further customised. For more information email us or follow us on Twitter @chikpea_inc.