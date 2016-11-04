

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's services activity expanded strongly in October despite a slowdown in new order growth, data from Markit showed Friday.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell slightly to 54.6 from 54.7 in September.



Nonetheless, a reading above 50 indicates expansion. The latest rise extended the current sequence of growth to three years.



New orders grew for the thirty-ninth straight month, but the pace of expansion eased to the weakest since November 2014. The rate of job creation also eased over the month.



On the price front, the rate of cost inflation quickened to a 17-month high, but companies left their output prices unchanged.



