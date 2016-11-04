

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Air Berlin PLC (AIBEF.PK) Friday said it has increased its load factor in the month of October by a significant 2.1 percentage points, to 86.3 percent from last year, in spite of the downward trend in tourism and a strategic capacity reduction of 5.5 percent.



Germany's second-largest airline also recorded a 0.3 percentage points load factor increase to 85.0 percent.



Revenue passenger kilometres rose 2.2 percent in October to 4.397 billion kilometres. The number of available seat kilometres in October edged down 0.2 percent to 5.097 billion.



In the course of a continued capacity consolidation programme, the number of passengers who traveled on airberlin decreased 4.1 percent to 2.75 million.



Capacity declined 5.5 percent to 3.31 million.



