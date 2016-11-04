

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:45 am ET Wednesday, Markit Economics is due to release its services PMI figures for Italy. PMI reports for France and Germany are due at 4:50 am ET and 4:55 am ET, respectively. The services PMI for the Eurozone is due 5:00 am ET.



Ahead of the reports, the euro showed mixed trading against the other major currencies. While the euro fell against the yen and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the pound and the U.S. dollar.



As of 4:40 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8903 against the pound, 1.0812 against the Swiss franc, 1.1077 against the U.S. dollar and 114.33 against the yen.



