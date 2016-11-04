sprite-preloader
Freitag, 04.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,333 Euro		+0,013
+0,18 %
WKN: A0F61X ISIN: US97717P1049 Ticker-Symbol: 1WT 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,314
7,606
10:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC7,333+0,18 %