Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/11/2016 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,796,475.91 9.7739



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/11/2016 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 26,871,571.36 13.4358



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/11/2016 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 251,993.03 15.7496



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/11/2016 IE00BQZJBM26 500000 USD 7,444,946.28 14.8899



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 03/11/2016 IE00BZ1GHD37 125000 USD 1,264,263.05 10.1141



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/11/2016 IE00BYMLZY74 1425000 USD 14,412,950.60 10.1144



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/11/2016 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 32,183,934.75 11.4738



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/11/2016 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 252,781.45 12.0372



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/11/2016 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 985,196.26 13.7597



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/11/2016 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 982,337.20 13.8357



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/11/2016 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 678,144.60 9.6864



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/11/2016 IE00BVXBH163 4480000 USD 64,448,162.93 14.3858



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 03/11/2016 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,089,569.26 15.5653



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/11/2016 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 42,616,226.07 14.7461



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/11/2016 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 253,653.82 12.0788



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 03/11/2016 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 250,885.76 11.9469



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/11/2016 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,062,467.00 12.8008



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/11/2016 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,112,355.84 15.4494



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/11/2016 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 1,918,086.43 13.6034



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/11/2016 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 17,893,561.35 8.8146



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/11/2016 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,065,675.76 15.2218



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 03/11/2016 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 254,243.06 15.8902



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/11/2016 IE00BZ56SW52 125000 USD 1,990,479.78 15.9238



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 03/11/2016 IE00BVFB1H83 2300000 EUR 27,232,032.14 11.84



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/11/2016 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,304,315.60 15.2351



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 03/11/2016 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 1,961,156.52 12.9878



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/11/2016 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,335,943.93 8.9057



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 03/11/2016 IE00BYQCZN58 601000 USD 9,968,678.80 16.5868



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/11/2016 IE00BVXC4854 1650000 USD 21,404,247.34 12.9723



