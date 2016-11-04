Dynamic Communities Announces Summit EMEA 2017 Event

Microsoft Dynamics® International User Conference to be held 4-6 April, Amsterdam.

TAMPA, Florida, Nov. 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Communities, the supporting organization behind the official user groups for Microsoft Dynamics® AX (AXUG), Microsoft Dynamics® CRM (CRMUG), Microsoft Dynamics® NAV (NAVUG), and Microsoft Power BI (PBIUG) products, announces Summit EMEA to be held 4-6 April, 2017 at the RAI in Amsterdam.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161103/436095LOGO

Summit EMEA is a peer-to-peer focused conference dedicated to end user education and networking. At this year's event, experienced Microsoft Dynamics users and partners will lead instructional sessions focusing on past and current versions of Dynamics AX, NAV, CRM, and Power BI.

Attendees will have direct access to product insights, practical answers to Dynamics questions, and peer to peer expertise that will provide gains in product knowledge and streamline business operations. Summit EMEA also facilitates connections between Dynamics professionals both from local user groups and from an international network of likeminded professionals.

Attendees representing Dynamics end user organizations, partners, and ISVs benefit from access to Microsoft leaders, Microsoft MVPs, and other subject matter experts while exploring a wide range of solutions to optimise their Dynamics investment and experience a solid return on investment.

"If you have the chance to go to just one conference on Dynamics this year, then you need to make it Summit EMEA. The thing that makes this event so valuable is that it is planned by the Dynamics users, and almost all of the presentations that are given are hosted by Dynamics customers as well," said Murray Fife, Technology Solution Professional for Microsoft and member of the AXUG Summit EMEA Planning Committee. "There is no better way to get unfiltered and un-salesy information that can help you in the real world than by learning from people who are in the same position as you are - a user of Dynamics."

"We were quite pleased with the NAVUG European Congress, the Dynamics end-user event hosted by Dynamic Communities, in Frankfurt last year. The content was very relevant for us and the presenters brought a great depth of knowledge and breadth of experience. We are looking forward to attending Summit EMEA 2017 in Amsterdam," said Mike Hitzhusen, Application Manager for Intrum Justitia and member of the NAVUG Summit EMEA Planning committee.

Dynamics users can save $400 by registering prior to the Early Bird registration deadline of 12 January. To register, visit: www.summitemea.com/pricing.

Dynamic Communities is the business management organization that supports technology-centric user groups and associations - providing necessary resources and business operations such as staff, systems and event production. Dynamic Communities is independent from Microsoft; however, the two organizations maintain an intentional close working relationship so that our members can provide a collective voice to Microsoft on user concerns, needs, and requests.