PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC - Amendment to Form of Proxy

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("Pan African" or the "Company")

AMENDMENT TO FORM OF PROXY

Pan African shareholders ("Shareholders") are referred to the notice of annual general meeting dated 20 September 2016 ("Notice of AGM").

Shareholders are advised that the form of proxy entitled "Form of proxy South Africa" attached to the Notice of AGM ("Original Form of Proxy") has been amended ("Amended Form of Proxy") and has been distributed to Shareholders today, 4 November 2016. The Amended Form of Proxy is also available on the Company's website at www.panafricanresources.com.

Shareholders should note that the Original Form of Proxy is no longer valid and is replaced by the Amended Form of Proxy. The form of proxy entitled "Form of proxy United Kingdom" attached to the Notice of AGM still remains valid.

All the salient dates and times set out in the Notice of AGM still apply.

4 November 2016

CONTACT INFORMATION

