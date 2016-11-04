sprite-preloader
Freitag, 04.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,223 Euro		-0,003
-1,33 %
WKN: 913531 ISIN: GB0004300496 Ticker-Symbol: RTZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,225
0,235
10:21
04.11.2016 | 10:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC - Amendment to Form of Proxy

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
("Pan African" or the "Company")

AMENDMENT TO FORM OF PROXY

Pan African shareholders ("Shareholders") are referred to the notice of annual general meeting dated 20 September 2016 ("Notice of AGM").

Shareholders are advised that the form of proxy entitled "Form of proxy South Africa" attached to the Notice of AGM ("Original Form of Proxy") has been amended ("Amended Form of Proxy") and has been distributed to Shareholders today, 4 November 2016. The Amended Form of Proxy is also available on the Company's website at www.panafricanresources.com.

Shareholders should note that the Original Form of Proxy is no longer valid and is replaced by the Amended Form of Proxy. The form of proxy entitled "Form of proxy United Kingdom" attached to the Notice of AGM still remains valid.

All the salient dates and times set out in the Notice of AGM still apply.

4 November 2016

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
1st Floor, Office 101
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Facsimile: + 27 (0) 11 880 1240
Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0) 207 796 8644
Facsimile: + 44 (0) 207 796 8645
Cobus LootsDeon Louw
Pan African Resources PLCPan African Resources PLC
Chief Executive OfficerFinancial Director
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Phil DexterJohn Prior / Paul Gillam / James Black
St James's Corporate Services LimitedNumis Securities Limited
Company SecretaryNominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Office: + 44 (0)207 796 8644Office: +44 (0)207 260 1000
Matthew Armitt / Ross AllisterSholto Simpson
Peel Hunt LLPOne Capital
Joint BrokerJSE Sponsor
Office: +44 (0)020 7418 8900Office: + 27 (0) 11 550 5009
Julian GwillimDaniel Thöle
Aprio Strategic CommunicationsBell Pottinger PR
Public & Investor Relations SAPublic & Investor Relations UK
Office: +27 (0)11 880 0037Office: + 44 (0) 203 772 2500
Jeffrey Couch/Neil Haycock/Thomas Rider
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0) 207 236 1010

www.panafricanresources.com


© 2016 PR Newswire