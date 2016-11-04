Ratos: Ratos AB: Telephone conference 10 November in connection with Interim report

4 November 2016



The Interim report January-September 2016 will be released on Thursday, 10 November around 08.00 CET.



At 10.00 CET a telephone conference will be held, participant connection: UK: +44 20 3008 9808, SE: +46 8 566 425 09, US: +1 855 831 5945. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.ratos.se (http://www.ratos.se) where presentation material will also be available as soon as the report is released.



The telephone conference will be recorded and available at www.ratos.se.





For further information:

Elin Ljung, Head of Corporate Communications, +46 8 700 17 20





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-September 2016 10 November 2016

Year-end report 2016 17 February 2017



Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 21 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction, Industrials and Consumer goods/Retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 16,000 employees.

