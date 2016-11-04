sprite-preloader
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 4

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 3 November 2016 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,166.82p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,191.46p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 11.1% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 2.4%. There are currently 94,548,292 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
4 November 2016

