Regulatory News:

Arise's (STO:ARISE) Q3 report for 2016 will be released on Friday 11 November at around 08.00 a.m.

At 11.00 a.m. on the same day a conference call will be held, hosted by Daniel Johansson, CEO and Linus Hägg, CFO, who will present the report to the stock market and media. After the presentation those attending will be invited to ask questions.

The dial in number for the conference call is:

Sweden dial in number: 08 50 510 036 UK dial in number (local): 020 3059 8125 All other locations: + 44 20 3059 8125 Password: Arise

Presentation material for the conference call will be available at:

http://www.investis-live.com/arise/58131facefeefc0a003a4298/9r5g3

After the meeting a recording of the presentation will be available at the same link.

Halmstad 4 November, 2016

ARISE AB (publ)

This information is information that Arise AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10.00 CET on 4 November 2016.

About Arise

Arise is one of Sweden's leading wind power companies with the business concept to develop, build and manage onshore wind farms for its own account and on behalf of investors. The company is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

Arise AB (publ), P.O. Box 808, SE-301 18 Halmstad, Sweden, telephone 46 (0)35 20 20 900, corporate id .no. 556274-6726

E-mail info@arise.se, www.arise.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161104005275/en/

Contacts:

Arise AB

Bibbi Franzén, Head of Corporate Communications

+46 706 79 79 27

E-mail: bibbi.franzen@arise.se