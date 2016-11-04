To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 4 November 2016



Company Announcement number 87/2016 - 4 November 2016



Final amounts at the auctions of mortgage covered bonds in series 12F for the refinancing of RD Cibor6®



Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® as of 1 January 2017.



The auctions will be held on Thursday 17 November and Friday 18 November 2016.



The bonds will be offered at a fixing spread to Cibor6M, and bids are made for the price of the bond. The fixing spread to Cibor6M will be published via announcement of prospectus in week 45.



The exact terms and conditions of the auctions and the final amount of bonds to be auctioned are set out in the appendix to this announcement.



The Executive Board



Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.



Attachment:

