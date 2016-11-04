

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) were gaining around 4 percent in the morning trading after the cement giant reported Friday higher profit for its third quarter, despite weak sales.



Further, the company said it is on track to achieve full year targets and 2018 objectives. For 2016, the company expects at least a high single digit like-for-like increase in adjusted operating EBITDA.



Eric Olsen, CEO of LafargeHolcim said: 'Our earnings momentum is accelerating and we are on track to achieve our commitments for 2016, resulting in a year of solid progress towards our 2018 objectives.'



In its third quarter, net income Group share was 1.05 billion Swiss francs, higher than last year's 743 million francs. Recurring net income for the quarter climbed 101.6 percent to 740 million francs from 366 million francs a year ago.



Operating EBITDA grew 32.9 percent to 1.594 billion francs and adjusted operating EBITDA improved 10.5 percent to 1.685 billion francs. Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin rose to 23.9?percent, a 290 basis points increase from last year.



The company recorded solid growth from both emerging and mature markets with several countries delivering increased adjusted Operating EBITDA. The Philippines, the US, Mexico, Argentina, Egypt and Algeria generated higher profit, while China showed further signs of the recovery.



Meanwhile, the economy in Brazil remains difficult for the construction sector while Indonesia and Malaysia were affected by market overcapacity and tough competitive environments.



LafargeHolcim, which was formed by the combination of French Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim, recorded net sales of 7.036 billion francs for the quarter, compared to 7.54 billion francs last year.



On a pro forma basis, sales were down 10.1 percent from 7.82 billion francs last year. Sales dropped 3.1 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Sales of cement declined 11.6 percent to 57.9 million tonnes, and sales of aggregates were down 3.9 percent to 83.4 million tonnes. Sales of ready-mix concrete declined 5.9 percent.



For fiscal 2016, LafargeHolcim expects Capex to be below 2?billion francs, and incremental synergies of at least 550?million francs of adjusted operating EBITDA.



Further, the company has extended divestment program target to 5?billion francs by end of 2017. For fiscal 2016, the company's target is 3.5 billion francs.



The company also said it expects demand in its markets to grow at between 1 to 3?percent for the full year.



In Zurich, LafargeHolcim shares were trading at 53.05 francs, up 4.53 percent.



