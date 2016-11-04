

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $402 million, or $1.27 per share. This was higher than $61 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $3.95 billion. This was down from $4.43 billion last year.



NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $402 Mln. vs. $61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 559.0% -EPS (Q3): $1.27 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 605.6% -Revenue (Q3): $3.95 Bln vs. $4.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -10.8%



