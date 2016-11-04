Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma Industry The Patient Perspective in 2015 Europe Edition" report to their offering.

This report is based on the findings of a November 2015-January 2016 survey exploring the views of 797 patient groups based in the Europe (Western and Eastern) in 2015, focusing on differing medical specialties. The report provides feedback on the corporate reputation of the European pharma industry during 2015, as well as the performance of 45 pharma companies for six key indicators that influence corporate reputation. Results are compared with those of the previous year.

The report also offers, as case studies, survey responses from five companies, AbbVie Europe, Eisai, Janssen EMEA, Sanofi and Teva. These companies explain what they are doing on the subject of global patient centricity, and comment about their relationships with patient groups.

Company Background Information

Annual revenue (latest-available year), comprising amount in currency, as quoted by the profiled company itself. Increase in revenue over the previous year or decrease in revenue.

The profiled company's main treatment subject areas (and areas of R&D).

A mission statement from the profiled company.

How the Company has Performed at Six Indicators of Corporate Reputation

The profiled company's performance at the six indicators of corporate reputation in 2015, according to the patient groups in Europe familiar with the company.

The profiled company's performance at the six indicators of corporate reputation, according to the patient groups in Europe that have worked with the company.

How the profiled company performed in Europe for different therapy areas, compared with the company's averages in Europe across all therapy areas in 2015.

How the profiled company performed in Europe for different countries/regions, compared with the company's averages in Europe in 2015.

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Actavis

Amgen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Baxalta

Bayer

Celgene

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Eisai

Eli Lilly (Lilly)

Ferring

Grünenthal

GSK

Menarini

Merck Co

Merck KGaA

Mylan

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Octapharma

Otsuka

Pfizer

Roche

Sandoz

Shire

Stada Arzneimittel

Takeda

Teva

UCB

ViiV Healthcare

