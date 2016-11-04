United States Capsule Endoscopy Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Market Report for Capsule Endoscopy 2017 - MedCore" report to their offering.

The value of the total U.S. market for capsule endoscopy increased in 2016. Growth is expected to persist throughout the forecast period and will be driven by increases in unit sales with neutral affects from the ASP trend. One major factor preventing the fall in the ASPs is the concentrated nature of the supply end of the market with only a handful of players and a clear, long-standing, leader. In general, the pricing among vendors is somewhat comparable for the cameras and has a slight variation in the workstations and data recorders.

The U.S. market for capsule endoscopy is defined in this report as camera capsules, workstations, and data recorders. The largest segment in the total capsule endoscopy market was the capsule camera segment. The relatively large size of this segment is due to a single-use property of the device unlike the other two segments, which are capital equipment.

The market units are expected to continue growing faster than the general GI market at a mid-single digit rate due to the relative novelty of the technology and continued adoption. The prices are expected to remain flat as this is a highly concentrated market with few players and a clear market leader. Overall, the capsule endoscopy market is expected to grow steady at a mid-single digit rate over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. U.S. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Overview

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.2 Gastrointestinal Disease: Treatment And Diagnostics

2.2.1 Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

2.2.2 Barrett's Esophagus

2.2.3 Digestive Cancer

2.2.4 Gastrointestinal Bleeding

2.2.5 Bile Duct Disorders

2.2.6 Crohn'S Disease

2.2.7 Ulcer

2.2.8 Ogilvie Syndrome Or Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction

2.3 Patient Demographics

2.3.11 Patient Demographics

2.3.11.1 All Digestive Diseases

2.3.11.2 Abdominal Wall Hernia

2.3.11.3 Chronic Constipation

2.3.11.4 Diverticular Disease

2.3.11.5 Prescriptions

2.3.11.6 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

2.3.11.7 Gastrointestinal Infections

2.3.11.8 Hemorrhoids

2.3.11.9 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

2.3.11.10 Liver Disease

2.3.11.11 Pancreatitis

2.3.11.12 Peptic Ulcer Diseases

2.3.12 Digestive Cancer

3. Product Assessment

3.1 Product Portfolios

3.1.1 Capsule Endoscopy

3.1.1.1 Introduction

3.1.1.1.1 Product Matrix For Capsule Endoscope Market

3.2 Clinical Trials

3.2.1 Capsule Endoscopy

3.3 Product Pipelines

3.3.1 Boston Scientific

3.3.1.1 Axios Stent And Electrocautery Enhanced Delivery System

3.3.1.2 Acquire Endoscopic Ultrasound Fine Needle Biopsy (Fnb) Device

3.3.1.3 Safe Enteral Feeding Product

3.3.1.4 Rotatable Snare

3.3.2 Cook Inc.

3.3.2.1 Lehman Manometry Catheter

3.3.3 Olympus

3.3.3.1 Olympus Ez Shot 3 Plus - A Single-Use Aspiration Needle

3.3.3.2 Olympus Esg-200 Electrosurgical Generator

3.3.3.3 Retooled Gi Benchmarking Service

3.3.3.4 Big Screen Surgery In 4K: Visera 4K Uhd System

3.3.3.5 Tjf-Q180V Duodenoscope

3.3.3.6 From Ar 2015 - New Strategy Plan For General Surgery Unit

3.3.4 Medtronic / Covidien

3.3.4.1 Safe Enteral Feeding Product Line 2016

3.3.4.2 Barrx 360 Express Rfa Balloon Catheter For Barrett's Esophagus

3.3.5 Avantis Medical Systems

3.3.5.1 Third Eye Panoramic Colonoscopy Device

3.3.6 Pentax Medical/ Hoya

3.3.6.1 H Optivista-Epk-I7010 Video Processor For Endoscopy

3.3.7 Fujifilm

3.3.7.1 Sonart Su-1 Endoscopic Ultrasonic Processors

3.3.7.2 Double Balloon Endoscope (En-580T)

3.3.8 Us Endoscopy

3.3.8.1 Moray® Micro Forceps

3.3.9 Conmed Corporation

3.3.9.1 Abc D-Flex Probes

3.3.10 Endochoice

3.3.10.1 Fda Clearance For Orca Sterile, Single-Use Air/Water And Suction Valves

3.3.10.2 Third Generation Fuse® Full Spectrum Endoscopy® System

3.3.10.3 Rescuenet Retrieval Device

3.3.10.4 Lumos Adaptive Matrix Imaging System

3.3.11 Endogastric Solution

3.3.11.1 Next-Generation Version Of Esophyx® Device - Esophyx® Z

3.3.12 Mederi Therapeutics

3.3.12.1 Stretta Rft3 Technology

3.3.13 C2 Therapeutics

3.3.13.1 Coldplay Iii Trial Validating The C2 Cryoballoon Focal Ablation System For Treating Barret'S Esophagus

3.3.14 Medigus

3.3.14.1 Next Generation Muse System For The Long-Term Treatment Of GERD

3.3.15 Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

3.3.15.1 Corvocet Biopsy System

3.3.16 Medivators, Inc.

3.3.16.1 Amplifeye Endoscopic Overtube

3.3.17 Fujifilm Medical Systems Usa, Inc.

3.3.17.1 Fujifilm Diathermic Slitter (Flushknife) And Fujifilm Diathermic Slitter (Clutchcutter)

3.3.17.2 New Additions For Double Balloon Endoscopy (Dbe) Platform And The Advanced Endoscopic Platform Including Flushknife And Clutchcutter

3.3.18 Cook Medical

3.3.18.1 New Study A Multicenter Trial, Comparing A 25G Eus Fine Needle Aspiration (Fna) Device With A 20G Eus Procore Fine Needle Biopsy (Fnb) Device (Aspro)

3.3.19 Vital Images, Inc.

3.3.19.1 Vitrea Ct Colon Analysis

4. Capsule Endoscopy Market

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.2.1 Total Capsule Endoscopy Market

4.2.2 Camera Capsule Market

4.2.3 Workstation Market

4.2.4 Data Recorder Market

4.3 Drivers And Limiters

4.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Boston Scientific

Olympus

Medtronic

Cook Medical

Halyard

Medline

Pentax

ConMed

Fujinon

Moog

C. R. Bard

Endogastric

GE Healthcare

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zt6h34/us_market_report

