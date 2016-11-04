Regulatory News:

Global Scanning A/S (STO:GLS)

Third quarter 2016 (July 1 to September 30 2016)

Net sales for the group for the quarter amounted to 8 103 KUSD

EBITDA for the group amounted to 83 KUSD

As a result of the decision taken in August 2015 to move the production from own factory in Denmark to own factory in China, the majority of the employees at the factory in Denmark were given notice of dismissal in March 2016 and the remaining was given notice in August and the retention bonuses associated with this action have been expensed and accrued for at a total of 486 KUSD.

1-3 quarter 2016 (January 1 to September 30 2016)

Net sales for the group for January to September amounted to 33 571 KUSD

EBITDA for the group amounted to 5 022 KUSD

The total cost for the first 3 quarters related to the move of the production from own factory in Denmark to own factory in China is 1 551 KUSD included in the EBITDA for the period.

About Us

The Group develops, manufactures and markets large-format scanning solutions for the computer-aided design (CAD), geographic information systems (GIS), reprographic products, copy services and document archiving segments under the brand names of Contex and Colortrac respectively. The scanners digitally capture documents, drawings and other 2D input in order to view, edit, archive, convert or print output data.

The group's products are sold across the world through a value-add distribution network and via OEM agreements with major multinational enterprises within the Large Format Printing industry.

