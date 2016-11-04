sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.11.2016 | 12:13
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, November 4

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

04 November 2016

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that, as at 31 October 2016, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets

Mapletree Comml Trust 0.870

Total 0.870

Contact for queries:
Name: Natalia de Sousa, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836869


