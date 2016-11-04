Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Inflation-linked Government Bonds, 2016-11-11
Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2019-06-01 3110 SE0006758736 0.125 % 375 +/- 250 2025-06-01 3109 SE0005703550 1.00 % 375 +/- 250
Settlement date 2016-11-15
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on NOV 11, 2016
Highest permitted bid volume: 375 SEK million
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)
ON NOV 11, 2016.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
