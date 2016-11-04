Correction is marked in bold below With effect from November 9, 2016, the new shares ser.D in AB Sagax (publ) will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.



Instrument: Share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAGA D ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of shares: 18,250,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009161052 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 128555 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: STO Equities intraday cross/202 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: Other Equities/ 227 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------------



