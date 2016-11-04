As from November 7, 2016, unit rights (UR) issued by IVISYS AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 18, 2016.



Instrume Unit rights nt: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: For each (1) existing share, one (1) unit right is obtained. It will require fourteen (14) unit rights to subscribe for one (1) unit. Each unit is comprised of two (2) shares and one (1) warrant. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short IVISYS UR name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0009268329 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 128572 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO / 8 Segment /No: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Other Equities / 227 size Table / No: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC FNSE Code: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



As from November 7, 2016, paid subscription units (BTU) issued by IVISYS AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrume Paid subscription units nt: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: For each (1) existing share, one (1) unit right is obtained. It will require fourteen (14) unit rights to subscribe for one (1) unit. Each unit is comprised of two (2) shares and one (1) warrant. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short IVISYS BTU name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0009268337 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 128573 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO / 8 Segment /No: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Other Equities / 227 size Table / No: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC FNSE Code: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46-40-615 14 10.