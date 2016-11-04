

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jamba, Inc. (JMBA) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.84 million, or $0.12 per share. This was higher than $1.61 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 37.9% to $22.06 million. This was down from $35.50 million last year.



Jamba, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.84 Mln. vs. $1.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.10 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q3): $22.06 Mln vs. $35.50 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -37.9%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $78 Mln



