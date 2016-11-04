Arian Silver Corporation - Application to cease to be a reporting issuer

Trading Symbols

AIM: AGQ

FWB: I3A

4 November 2016

Application to cease to be a reporting issuer

Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian Silver" or the "Company") announces that further to its voluntary delisting from the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (TSXV) with effect from 1 December 2015 it has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, and the securities regulatory authority or regulator in Alberta for a decision that it is no longer a reporting issuer in Canada.

If the application is approved and Arian Silver is no longer a reporting issuer in Canada, the Company will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

A decision to permit Arian Silver to cease reporting in Canada will not affect Arian Silver's trading on AIM or reporting obligations in the United Kingdom. In this regard, Canadian security holders will continue to have access to all financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents required to be filed by the Company in the United Kingdom pursuant to its quotation on the AIM market. All continuous disclosure documents of the Company are available on the Company's website at www.ariansilver.com.

For further information please contact: