Production and Growth Issues Cloud GoPro StockGoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) announced its third-quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday, November 3, and it was a huge disappointment. The company missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines. GPRO stock was already down seven percent in the last trading session and closed at $11.94. After posting weak guidance for the fourth quarter, GoPro stock is en route to touch its 52-week low of $8.62.GoPro posted a third-quarter loss of $0.60 a share on revenues of $240.5 million. The.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...